SOM vs WOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Worcestershire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SOM vs WOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SOM vs WOR Dream11 Best Picks / SOM vs WOR Dream11 Captain / SOM vs WOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Somerset will play against Worcestershire on Friday, September 11, for their next match in the English T20 Blast 2020. As far as performance is considered, Somerset have been doing quite average. The team has managed to register its win in two out of the five matches it has played. Till now, the team have managed to score five points. In their previous fixture, Somerset were defeated by Warwickshire by four runs.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, have totally been out of form. The team have not registered their win in a single match. In their last match on September 4, the team lost the outing to Gloucestershire by 30 runs. The SOM vs WOR match will begin at 11PM IST at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Worcestershire Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website

SOM vs WOR English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Worcestershire Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Worcestershire: Match Details

September 11 - 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 team for Somerset vs Worcestershire

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Worcestershire captain: Ali

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Worcestershire vice-captain: Abell

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Worcestershire wicket keeper:

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Worcestershire batsmen: Rutherford, Turner, Abell

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Worcestershire all-rounders: Parnell, Ali, Mitchell

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Worcestershire bowlers: Barnard, Brown, Goldsworthy, Waller

SOM vs WOR English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset playing 11 against Worcestershire: Steve Davies (WK), Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, James Hildreth, Ollie Sale, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Dominic Bess

SOM vs WOR English T20 Blast 2020, Worcestershire playing 11 against Somerset: Ben Cox (WK), Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Joe Leach, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Hamish Rutherford, Ross Whiteley