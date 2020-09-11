- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
AUS
ENG275/9(50.0) RR 5.88
Australia beat England by 19 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Sep, TueMatch Ended145/6(20.0) RR 7.25
ENG
AUS146/5(20.0) RR 7.25
Australia beat England by 5 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
SOM vs WOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Worcestershire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SOM vs WOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SOM vs WOR Dream11 Best Picks / SOM vs WOR Dream11 Captain / SOM vs WOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 11, 2020, 2:35 PM IST
Somerset will play against Worcestershire on Friday, September 11, for their next match in the English T20 Blast 2020. As far as performance is considered, Somerset have been doing quite average. The team has managed to register its win in two out of the five matches it has played. Till now, the team have managed to score five points. In their previous fixture, Somerset were defeated by Warwickshire by four runs.
Worcestershire, on the other hand, have totally been out of form. The team have not registered their win in a single match. In their last match on September 4, the team lost the outing to Gloucestershire by 30 runs. The SOM vs WOR match will begin at 11PM IST at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.
English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Worcestershire Live Streaming
The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website
SOM vs WOR English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Worcestershire Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Worcestershire: Match Details
September 11 - 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 team for Somerset vs Worcestershire
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Worcestershire captain: Ali
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Worcestershire vice-captain: Abell
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Worcestershire wicket keeper:
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Worcestershire batsmen: Rutherford, Turner, Abell
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Worcestershire all-rounders: Parnell, Ali, Mitchell
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Worcestershire bowlers: Barnard, Brown, Goldsworthy, Waller
SOM vs WOR English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset playing 11 against Worcestershire: Steve Davies (WK), Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, James Hildreth, Ollie Sale, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Dominic Bess
SOM vs WOR English T20 Blast 2020, Worcestershire playing 11 against Somerset: Ben Cox (WK), Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Joe Leach, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Hamish Rutherford, Ross Whiteley
