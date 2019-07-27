Some Days You're Just On: Lanning Reflects on Epic Century

Since returning from major shoulder surgery last March, Australia women'z skipper Meg Lanning was constantly failing to get those big runs which she's known for. The 27-year-old however rediscovered her spark on Friday (July 26) when she slammed the highest individual score ever in a women’s T20 International.
Lanning blasted an unbeaten 133 off just 63 deliveries against England in Chelmsford that featured 17 fours and seven sixes. Despite scoring a 69 in the final ODI and 57 in the solitary Test, Lanning was yet to stamp her authority in the multi-format Ashes series.
"I was hoping it was (coming), I feel like hitting ball reasonably well without being able to play really freely ... (I) felt like if I stuck at it long enough, it would happen,” she said after the first T20I.
"That's what T20 does, it allows you to play freely. Once you get a few away it can roll on pretty quick. It was nice to be able to cash in. It doesn't always happen; some days you're on and (you’ve) got to make the most of it.
"I was a bit frustrated at getting starts and getting out all the time, so I was keen to keep the foot down today and take the opportunity. Hopefully it’s a kick-starter but it was just nice to contribute to a win."
Lanning became only the third female player to score multiple T20I tons. The right-hander had smacked 126 against Ireland during the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2014.
"(That Ireland century) was a long time ago, but I hit the ball today as well as I have for a long time. I guess that’s what T20 does; you go out there and swing the bat a bit and hope for the best at time."
Australia have already regained the Ashes and are yet to lose a match on this tour. On Friday, Australia plundered 226 for 3 in their 20 overs before restricting England to just 133 for 9.
Lanning said she doesn't think too much about her personal achievements and is more happy about how Australia have gone about their business on this tour.
"I didn’t even think about that. I was just really pleased and proud of the group that we were able to win at such a ground, The Fortress.
"To come here and play so well was great."
