Few Karnataka Players Resume Net Sessions at Private Academy

While the players have started running in Chennai's MAC Stadium, a few cricketers in Bengaluru have managed to resume their net practice, according to the New Indian Express.

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2020, 9:43 AM IST
(AFP)

After spending almost two months away from cricket due to coronavirus, cricketers in the country have started to resume their training. While the players have started running in Chennai's MAC Stadium, a few cricketers in Bengaluru have managed to resume their net practice, according to the New Indian Express.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association’s facilities have not opened yet, but players like Robin Uthappa, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron and David Mathias have started having net sessions at Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC), a private coaching academy.

“We are excited to come back and practise. It’s a lot quieter than normal, since there are just the few of us.

"We get a lot of time to talk to each other, like I speak to Shreyas about batting,” said Mathias, who has played 10 games for Karnataka.

“Whatever practice we have had, it has been good. We are giving feedback to each other about our game as well.”

"Things have changed for cricketers due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They have temperature checks at the entrance and have to use hand sanitisers regularly.

Taking precautions during the pandemic, Mathias is bringing his balls, and trying not to use saliva to polish the ball. Though he admits that will take some time to get used to all this.

“Things are a bit different. I am not using saliva on the ball. It is about getting used to it and it will become a habit. I have noticed that the ball may not be doing too much, but it is important to figure something out,” said Mathias.

