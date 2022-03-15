'Some of his Deliveries Were Unplayable'-Sachin Tendulkar's Ex-Teammate Recalls Duel With Shane Warne

Shane Warne’s rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar grabbed eyeballs across the world. Although Warne had a lukewarm debut against India in 1992, he established himself as one of the better spinners, if not the best, in international cricket. It’s at such a backdrop that the Australian team arrived in India in 1998 with Warne vs Tendulkar getting all the attention from the media. Before the first Test match in Chennai, Australia were about to take on Mumbai. The domestic powerhouse were captained by Sachin Tendulkar; that’s where Tendulkar’s ex-teammate Amit Pagnis steps in.

“During our meeting on the eve of the match, Sachin and Sanjay [Manjrekar] told us not to give Warne any unnecessary respect. I dispatched his first ball, a flighted leg-spinner, over covers for four. I think I scored 21 or 22 runs off his first two overs," Pagnis told Mid-Day.

“Their captain Taylor took Warne off the attack after those two overs and brought him back only after I got out. But I must admit that some of his deliveries were unplayable. And when I reached my 50 with a late-cut boundary, Warne looked at me, smile and said, ‘well played’."

Mumbai won the match at the Brabourne Stadium by 10 wickets, with Tendulkar scoring a double-century – an unbeaten 204. Later Tendulkar would went onto reveal how he prepared for spin wizard. “When he came to India, before that I prepared myself on the turning track. I prepared in Chennai with Laxman Sivaramakrishnan to deal with Shane Warne. In Mumbai, I prepared with Nilesh Kulkarni, Rajesh Pawar, and Sairaj Bahutule. This was a very good practice in which my brother Ajit also helped me. This made the most of it,” Sachin said in an interview.

Known as the legendary cricketer not only in Australia, but across the world, Warne died recently in Thailand at the age of 52. His death shocked the cricketing world with legends like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar reacting to the tragedy. Warne was especially very popular in India and became even more popular with his association in IPL where he led Rajasthan Royals to their maiden and only title till date. This was of course the inaugural IPL.

