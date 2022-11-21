'Some of Those Shots I've Never Seen Before': Suryakumar Yadav Gets The Ultimate Compliment From Batting Superstar

From ‘video game innings’ to ‘out of this world’, praises continue to flow thick and fast for the inimitable Suryakumar Yadav whose jaw-dropping shots and surreal consistency have combined to make him the world’s top-ranked T20I batter. Sunday was just another example of his incredible range as he left the New Zealand bowlers scratching their heads in disbelief en route to a remarkable century.

Such was his artistry that even New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, himself one of the finest batters of this era, paid him the ultimate compliment by claiming some of the shots played by Suryakumar were new to him.

“Surya’s innings was out of this world. One of the best knocks I’ve ever seen. Some of those shots, I’ve never seen before. They were outstanding," Williamson said after New Zealand succumbed to a 65-run defeat at the hands of India in the 2nd T20I on Sunday.

Suryakumar’s unbeaten 111 powered India to a 191/6 in 20 overs at the Bay Oval. The 32-year-old struck 11 fours and seven sixes during his innings.

After Suryakumar, New Zealand then had to deal with the Indian pacers who generated swing with the new ball and pushed them on the back-foot in the Powerplay, gaining their team an upper-hand.

“We weren’t upto mark. We didn’t get momentum with the ball, didn’t get enough wickets and didn’t get momentum with the bat either," Williamson said.

“It was frustrating. Again, I’ll say about Suryakumar, his innings was the difference. It did swing a bit (during New Zealand’s chase) and India did well to get some swing," he added.

While admitting his team needs to improve on few areas, Williamson called Suryakumar the best player in the world.

“Important to look at those few areas and improve. Need to look at the small margins. Sometimes, a special innings can happen, Surya is the best player in the world,” Williamson said.

The third and final T20I will be played on Tuesday in Napier but Williamson has pulled out of the contest due to a medical appointment. Tim Southee will lead the hosts in the series-decider.

