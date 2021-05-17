'Some People Have Mental Constipation' - Salman Butt Reacts After Michael Vaughan Digs Out 2010 Spot-Fixing Scandal

Salman Butt has criticised Michael Vaughan for bringing up the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, saying the former England captain suffers from ‘mental constipation’ which doesn’t allow him to move forward. Butt alongside two Pakistan bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammd Amir was found guilty of indulging in spot-fixing during the 2010 England tour.

Vaughan was reacting after Butt had thrashed his comparison between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. In an interview, Vaughan had said because people want to get more clicks, likes and avoid being pelted on social media, they always rate Kohli as the best batter of the current era.

“I don’t want to get into the details of it,” Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel on Sunday. “He (Vaughan) picked it in the wrong context. There is no justification for a reaction like this. This is a below average, below the belt (remark). He can talk about this 100 times. Constipation is an illness. Some people have mental constipation. They live in the past, cannot move forward. It doesn’t matter.”

Butt claimed Vaughan has taken the discussion into a completely different direction. “We were talking about two great players. There was no need to take this into a different direction. Wherever he wishes he can go. He can talk about that year (2010) as much he wants to,” he said.

“If he has a logical, statistical-based presentation, then speak. He should have defied my argument with logic. But he chose to go below the belt, it’s fine. That defines you. Let me do that. Nobody will get affected by this,” he added.

In an earlier video, Butt had said Vaughan makes such comparisons only to stay in the limelight. “Virat has 70 international tons at the moment, no other batsman from this era has that many. He has dominated batting charts for a long time because his performances have been outstanding. So I don’t understand why is there a need to draw comparisons,” he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here