Some People Retire Only Once! Amit Mishra Lashes Out after Shahid Afridi Suggests Virat Kohli's Retirement

Shahid Afridi’s advice to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli regarding the latter’s retirement has caused uproar across the cricketing world. What irked many was the timing of the suggestion that Kohli should contemplate calling time on his career, after his record-breaking exploits at the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli scored 286 runs in 5 matches at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 147.59 and finished as the second-highest scorer of Asia Cup 2022. In fact, his strike rate and average were better than the top-scorer, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, who finished with only five runs more than Kohli in 6 matches with a strike rate of 117 and at an average of 56.

“The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was a struggle initially before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that scenario, the aim should be to go out on a high,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

“It shouldn’t reach a stage where you are dropped from the team and instead when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia Cup make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it in style and probably in the same manner in which he started his career,” Afridi added.

As fans, mostly Indians, criticised Afridi on social media for the comments, former India spinner Amit Mishra tweeted lashed out.

“Dear Afridi, some people retire only once so please spare Virat Kohli from all this,” Mishra tweeted.

It is pertinent to note that Afridi himself has ‘retired’ multiple times only to go back on his word. In 2006, Afridi retired from Test cricket, only for him to take back his words within a couple of weeks, and then retired again from the longest format in 2010. Afridi announced retirement from all forms of the game after the 2011 World Cup but came back on Pakistan Cricket Board’s insistence. He went on to lead Pakistan at the 2015 ODI World Cup and finally quit cricket altogether in 2017.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here