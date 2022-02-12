'Some Tensed and Some Happy Faces': Iyer, Kishan, Others Watch IPL 2022 Auction, Rohit Shares Photo

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega players’ auction is underway in Bengaluru where more than 500 players are set to go under the hammer. All the 10 franchises are fighting tooth and nail to sweep away the best man at a reasonable price while the players are keeping a tab on the nail-biting event.

Several Indian players, who are on the auction list, are currently in Kolkata to play a three-match T20I series against West Indies. The tourney begins next week but before that, they were spotted following the mega event happening in Bengaluru.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday shared a picture on his Instagram story in which the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant could be seen watching the proceedings of the auction at the team hotel.

“Some tensed and some happy faces,” Rohit wrote in his story.

While Suryakumar and Pant were already retained, the rest of the players in the photograph irked some intense bidding wars at the auction arena. Shreyas Iyer was snapped away by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore while Shardul Thakur found a new buyer in Delhi Capitals, bagging a deal worth Rs 10.75 crore.

Jharkhand’s flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was well on his way to become the biggest buy of the IPL mega auction here on Saturday with Mumbai Indians retaining him for Rs 15.25 crore. He became the 2nd-most expensive Indian player in tournament history.

