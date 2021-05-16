CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Someone I Will Always Remember' - Tim Paine Praises India Captain Virat Kohli

'Someone I Will Always Remember' - Tim Paine Praises India Captain Virat Kohli

'Someone I Will Always Remember' - Tim Paine Praises India Captain Virat Kohli

Australia captain Tim Paine and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli have had a tense on-field relationship.

Tim Paine has been hitting the headlines ever since his comments on Indian team went viral on the social media. Paine drew backlash for claiming that ‘sideshows’ created by India during their 2020-21 tour of Australia contributed to his team’s 1-2 Test series defeat earlier this year.

India returned from Australia completing a remarkable series win even when they were missing several of their first-choice players including captain Kohli owing to various reasons ranging from paternity leave to fitness problems.

Historically, Pain and Kohli have had a tense relationship on the field considering their heated exchanges in recent meetings. However, as a player, Kohli has the respect of the Australia Test captain who would love to have the Indian on his team.

“For Virat Kohli, I’ve said many times, he seems the type of player you would love to have on your team,” Paine said on the Gilly and Goss podcast. “He is competitive, he is the best batsman in the world.”

Paint further added that Kohli is a player he will never forget. “He is challenging to play against and he can get under your skin because he is so good and he is so competitive. But yeah, for me from where I came from, sharing a feud with him four years ago, He is certainly someone I will always remember,” he said.

Clarifying his comments on Indian team creating distractions, Paine said it was one of the several things he had commented on and that he credited the tourists for simply outplaying them in the series.

“I did say that they simply outplayed us and that they deserved to win but they left that one out. The Indian fans have been slamming me on social media. They say that I’m making excuses again but it’s all good fun,” Paine said.

