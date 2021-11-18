Somerset Pacer Apologises to Cheteshwar Pujara for Calling Him 'Steve' Nine Years Ago

Somerset cricketer Jack Brooks has appologised to Cheteshwar Pujara for calling him ‘Steve’ back in 2012. At the time, the India middle order batter and Brooks were playing for Yorkshire. In his apology, the cricketer has revealed that he was forced to do so as Pujara’s name was difficult to pronounce. Pujara wasn’t the only victim, he had made ‘disrespectful’ remarks against the likes of Tymal Mills, now an England international, and Stewart Laudat, calling both of them ‘n***o.’

“I acknowledge that the language used in two tweets I made in 2012 was unacceptable and I deeply regret using it. I unreservedly apologise for any offense caused to anybody who may have seen these tweets,” said Brooks as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Although Laudat took to Twitter and defended Brooks, saying he never felt that the cricketer tried to hurt him intentionally, a response from Mills is awaited in this regard.

The issue of racism has been at the forefront of British tabloids in the aftermath of Yorkshire racism scandal where a club cricketer Azeem Rafiq has gone on record exposing institutional racism taking place at the English county. It became even more intense after Rafiq’s testimony to a bunch of British MPs(Member of Parliaments) where the instance of Pujara also came up.

“With reference to my naming in Azeem Rafiq’s statement to MPs this week, the use of the name ‘Steve’ related to some people having difficult names to pronounce. When this has occurred in the past in a dressing room environment, it has been commonplace to give nicknames, regardless of creed or race. I admit to having used it in this context and now accept that it was disrespectful and wrong to do so."

“I have reached out and apologized to Cheteshwar for any offense that I have caused him or his family. At the time I didn’t recognize this as racist behavior, but I can now see that it was not acceptable,” he added.

