'Something Big is Coming': Yuvraj Singh Makes Bold Prediction for Out of Form Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is having one of the worst seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022. His team has already been ousted from the race of playoffs while on the personal front, he is going through an extremely rough patch. Lack of runs and early dismissals have become a usual norm for the ‘HITMAN’ this season.

Rohit has played 11 matches this season and could score only 200 runs at a dismal average of 18.18. He managed a strike rate of 125 and his highest individual score in IPL 2022 is 43. On Monday’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, he looked in a decent nick but a controversial decision from the TV umpire Bruce Oxenford forced him to return to the dugout for just 2 off 6. (IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Live Score)

While the social media took a shot at the umpire for the decision, a few also extended their support to the Mumbai Indians captain. Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also came up with a message to back Rohit following the unfortunate dismissal.

In his recent tweet, Yuvraj asked Rohit to stay in ‘good space’, predicting that something ‘good is coming’ on the latter’s way.

“Hitman !! Is having some bad luck. @ImRo45 something big is coming !!!stay in a good space #Predcition,” tweeted Yuvraj.

Hitman !! Is having some bad luck . @ImRo45 something big is coming !!!stay in a good space 💪 #Prediction— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 10, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Jasprit Bumrah’s riveting spell of 5/10, which included three wickets in an over, went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders kept their slim hopes of making IPL 2022 playoffs alive, beating Mumbai Indians by 52 runs at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Monday. On the way to recording his career-best figures in IPL with a barrage of short balls, Bumrah broke the back of Kolkata’s innings in the middle overs, restricting them to 165/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Mumbai were never in the reckoning to chase 166, crashing to 113 all out in 17.3 overs. Barring Ishan Kishan’s 51, none of the Mumbai batters in a line-up minus Suryakumar Yadav could get the big runs as Pat Cummins and Andre Russell shared five wickets between themselves, using the short balls to good effect. The result meant that Kolkata moved up to seventh place in the points table.

