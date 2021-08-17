‘Something Very Special’: India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Basking in The Glory of Lord's Triumph

Head coach Ravi Shastri is on cloud nine after India pulled off one of their finest wins in Test history and that too hallowed Lord’s Cricket Ground. The Virat Kohli-led Team India beat England by a whopping 151 runs on the final day of the contest, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

It was a day for the Indian bowlers who delivered both with the bat and ball.

Coach Shastri took to Twitter to celebrate the victory with the players and support staff, and wrote that it’s a ‘special’ feeling to win at Lord’s as a coach and a player. The coach asked all to ‘enjoy the moment’.

To win at @HomeOfCricket as a player and coach is something very special. Thanks a ton guys for making it happen. Enjoy the moment #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/w341MD78y5— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 17, 2021

Other than coach Shastri, the Indian cricket fraternity lauded the valiant and resilient efforts made by Team India to register a win against England at Lord’s.

Fantastic win for india…what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close..@bcci @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @JayShah @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 16, 2021

That was some Test match #TeamIndia! 👏🏻🇮🇳Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played! ☺️ #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BLpdMdNx2J — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2021

What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan. Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/JB2lIZc4iM— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

From At beginning of the day, “ bacha paayenge kya”,to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne..And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian’s #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/pLTz49AxUq— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2021

Shastri, who was a part of the Indian squad that lifted the 1983 World Cup at Lord’s, is now the guiding force behind several of their triumphs.

This is the third time in history that India have registered a win at Lord’s in Test cricket with Virat Kohli becoming the third Indian Test captain to do so.

Right from losing the toss and being sent into bat first, the decision was a blessing in disguise for Team India. KL Rahul notched up a fantastic century in the first innings, his sixth in Test cricket as India posted 364. England had a wobbly start but were able to take a lead, courtesy of skipper Joe Root’s superb 180 as the hosts posted 391. The second innings was where the tables turned. India lost their openers early, followed by skipper Kohli.

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara held on to stitch a century stand , providing the much-needed stability. India were 181/6 at the end of Day 4.

Pantand Ishant Sharma, were removed early on the fifth day, which left the onus on Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to stretch the lead as far as possible.

England focused peppering Indian tailenders with bouncers. However, the decision backfired as Shami and Bumrah went on to stitch an unbeaten 89-run partnership, setting a new record as the duo’s partnership became the highest for India in overseas Tests for the ninth-wicket.

