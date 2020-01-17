Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AUS IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2020 2nd ODI, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 17 January, 2020

2ND INN

India

340/6 (50.0)

India
v/s
Australia
Australia*

271/7 (45.3)

Australia need 71 runs in 28 balls at 15.21 rpo
Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

60/1 (17.0)

South Africa trail by 439 runs, MIN. 9.0 Overs Left Today
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Final, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 17 January, 2020

2ND INN

Rajshahi Royals

170/4 (20.0)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers*

72/2 (8.5)

Khulna Tigers need 99 runs in 67 balls at 8.86 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

live
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Sometimes Felt Like It Was Easy to Point the Finger at Me: Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali recently revealed that he felt as if he was one of the first players to be criticised if things were going wrong.

Cricketnext Staff |January 17, 2020, 9:12 PM IST
Sometimes Felt Like It Was Easy to Point the Finger at Me: Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali recently revealed that he felt as if he was one of the first players to be criticised if things were going wrong in the national team set-up.

Moeen has taken a break from Test cricket after the ECB gave him permission to do so in August.

"I needed this break to recharge the batteries. It's not something people would normally do, especially when you've just won the World Cup, you're playing in the Ashes - I was doing quite well before that," Moeen told BBC Asian Network.

"Obviously I had a very bad game against Australia in the Ashes and then rightfully I got dropped, but it was almost like it was all my fault and like I've not been good enough for a while and not done anything for two years - but I have. I bat number eight and if I don't score runs it's all my fault? It's difficult sometimes.

"It (the break) was tough but I knew it was the right thing to do. I felt burnt out. There have been days I've had not so good games but I feel like sometimes it's easy to point the finger at me. It did get to me and that was probably one of the reasons why I felt like I needed to step back from Test cricket in particular."

But while Moeen admitted that he hopes to be back 'very soon', an exact return date remains undecided as of now.

"I'll definitely come back when I feel ready. England have been amazing; the ECB have been amazing in terms of support. They fully understand where I'm coming from," Moeen said.

"They've just said, 'Whenever you're ready, mate. We'll be here for you'. I'm hoping it's not going to be too long. Hopefully very soon I'll be back."

EnglandMoeen Alitest cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more