Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

0/0 (0.0)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

'Sometimes Success Gets Into Head,' Says N Srinivasan As Reports of Rift in CSK Over Suresh Raina Hotel Room Emerges

Raina is said to have found the rules of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a room with a balcony like the captain MS Dhoni.

Cricketnext Staff |August 31, 2020, 8:18 AM IST
Suresh Raina

When Suresh Raina decided to opt out of the IPL 2020 in UAE, it had heads turning. Initially it was said to be a personal matter which forced the decision but a report in Outlook suggests that there was a rift between him and MS Dhoni.

N Srinivasan, chief of India Cements which owns CSK, has said the team will get over the episode, while saying 'success gets into your heads'.

The murder of a relative by robbers in the wee hours of August 20 in a village in Punjab's Pathankot has been cited as the "personal" reason for Raina's exit, but that may not be entirely true.

A report in Outlook on Sunday stated that Raina was unhappy with the hotel room he was given. Raina is said to have found the rules of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a room with a balcony like the captain.

According to the report, Srinivasan said Raina's sudden exit left the team in a bit of shock but skipper Dhoni "was in complete control of the situation."

A total of 13 members from the touring party including two players turned positive, which was cited as one of the concerns for Raina as he left the tournament.

Also Read: The Suresh Raina Journey - From Leaving Kashmir for Safety to Being a Top India Cricketer

"Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist," said Srinivasan.

Srinivasan said that the team was quickly trying to get over the Raina episode and added that MS Dhoni is not worried about the situation at all.

Also Read: Suresh Raina's Uncle Killed by Robbers in Punjab's Pathankot

"My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don't force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head," Srinivasan said.

"I spoke to MS (Dhoni) and he has assured me that even if the numbers go up, there was nothing to worry. He spoke to the players through a zoom call and asked them to remain safe. You really don't know who is a passive carrier," Srinivasan said.

According to Srinivasan, Raina will want to come back before the season eventually begins.

"The season has not begun yet and Raina will certainly realise what he is missing and certainly all the money (a salary of 11 crores per season) he is going to lose," the CSK boss said.

View this post on Instagram

Dubai Life ! Waking up to this skyline of Dubai #uae @mydubai

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on

On Saturday morning, CSK's official Twitter handle had announced Raina's departure from UAE while saying 'CSK offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time'.

Later in the day, CSK opener Shane Watson took to Instagram to wish Raina well, saying he was the 'heartbeat' of the team.

The IPL is set to begin on September 19 in UAE.

CSKiplipl 2020MS Dhonin srinivasansuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more