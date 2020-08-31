'Sometimes Success Gets Into Head,' Says N Srinivasan As Reports of Rift in CSK Over Suresh Raina Hotel Room Emerges

When Suresh Raina decided to opt out of the IPL 2020 in UAE, it had heads turning. Initially it was said to be a personal matter which forced the decision but a report in Outlook suggests that there was a rift between him and MS Dhoni.
N Srinivasan, chief of India Cements which owns CSK, has said the team will get over the episode, while saying 'success gets into your heads'.
The murder of a relative by robbers in the wee hours of August 20 in a village in Punjab's Pathankot has been cited as the "personal" reason for Raina's exit, but that may not be entirely true.
A report in Outlook on Sunday stated that Raina was unhappy with the hotel room he was given. Raina is said to have found the rules of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a room with a balcony like the captain.
According to the report, Srinivasan said Raina's sudden exit left the team in a bit of shock but skipper Dhoni "was in complete control of the situation."
A total of 13 members from the touring party including two players turned positive, which was cited as one of the concerns for Raina as he left the tournament.
"Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist," said Srinivasan.
Srinivasan said that the team was quickly trying to get over the Raina episode and added that MS Dhoni is not worried about the situation at all.
"My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don't force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head," Srinivasan said.
"I spoke to MS (Dhoni) and he has assured me that even if the numbers go up, there was nothing to worry. He spoke to the players through a zoom call and asked them to remain safe. You really don't know who is a passive carrier," Srinivasan said.
According to Srinivasan, Raina will want to come back before the season eventually begins.
"The season has not begun yet and Raina will certainly realise what he is missing and certainly all the money (a salary of 11 crores per season) he is going to lose," the CSK boss said.
On Saturday morning, CSK's official Twitter handle had announced Raina's departure from UAE while saying 'CSK offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time'.
Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.KS ViswanathanCEO— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2020
Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.
KS Viswanathan
CEO
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2020
Later in the day, CSK opener Shane Watson took to Instagram to wish Raina well, saying he was the 'heartbeat' of the team.
The IPL is set to begin on September 19 in UAE.
'Sometimes Success Gets Into Head,' Says N Srinivasan As Reports of Rift in CSK Over Suresh Raina Hotel Room Emerges
Raina is said to have found the rules of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a room with a balcony like the captain MS Dhoni.
