'Sometimes, We Didn’t Want to See Each Other': Former Selector on Arguments with Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri

MSK Prasad is credited with bringing some of the most talented players into the Indian setup during his tenure, be it Hardik Pandya or Rishabh Pant. But there were perennial rumors of him being overshadowed by Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. During an interaction with cricket.com, Prasad was asked about the same.

ALSO READ – ‘We Were all Bloody Indians to Them, But Since IPL Started They’re Licking Our Backsides’

In response Prasad said that both of them are professionals and understand what is the best for the team. He also said that all three engaged in arguments. “You ask them what kind of arguments we had. Sometimes, we didn’t want to see each other (after meetings) but the beauty of them is that the next morning when we would meet, they would recognize and acknowledge that there is (merit in the) point we made,” Prasad revealed.

“I am a management student and know how to manage. People want me to blame someone publicly? Why should I do that because it is my family? I may like or dislike decisions even at home in my family but can I come out and say something publicly?” Prasad added.

“Virat and Ravi will tell you about that (how we used to have heated debates). Just because we didn’t have differences publicly doesn’t mean that we were succumbing to them. Who knows how we have convinced them on so many issues,” he signed off.

ALSO READ – Injury Blow for Kane Williamson Ahead of ICC World Test Championship Final Against India

Prasad also went on to talk about Rishabh Pant, who wasn’t seen as the best bet in Test cricket. “That’s what we talk about succession. When we picked this guy (Pant), there was a lot of controversy. People said that he can’t bat in Test cricket and can’t keep in challenging wickets. So, what has happened today? See, how he kept wickets against England at home. And the way he batted in challenging batting conditions like England and Australia. The role of the selector is to identify the potential. Many people never believed that Pant would be so good,” Prasad told Cricket.com.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here