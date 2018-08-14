"Sometimes We Win, Other Times We Learn" - Kohli Urges Fans to Back India

Loading...
The Indian captain took to Facebook to convey the message after India's innings-and-159-run defeat at Lord's.
"Sometimes we win and other times we learn. You never give up on us and we promise to never give up on you either. Onwards and upwards," he wrote.
The Indian side has been under the cosh after their insipid performances in England. They ran the hosts close in the first Test in Birmingham going down by 31 runs, but were completely blown away in the second Test at Lord's being bowled out for 107 and 130 in the two innings even as England amassed 396/7.
None of the Indian batsmen barring Kohli has managed even a fifty in the two Tests so far which has led to severe criticism of the side from all quarters.
Kohli had accepted that India did not play good cricket in the Lord's Test but their sole focus was to make it 2-1 in the series.
“We have to accept the mistakes, learn from them, put them aside, make sure we're not thinking about the same mistakes again, rather get confident and not repeat those again,” he had stressed at the time. “We're thinking of nothing else but to go 2-1 in the series, and from thereon build on that strongly."
The third Test will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from Saturday, August 18.
First Published: August 14, 2018, 4:28 PM IST