'Sometimes We've to Go With Team Requirements': Umesh Yadav Opens up on Kuldeep Yadav's Absence From 2nd Test

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav opened up about Kuldeep Yadav missing out on his place in the XI for the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Kuldeep, who was named Player of the Match in the first Test, failed to retain his place for the Dhaka Test as Jaydev Unadkat got a chance in the XI. Several former cricketers and fans were not happy with the team management’s decision to put the leg-spinner on the bench despite his impressive show in the opening match.

Kuldeep has been in and out of the team in the past couple of years but in 2022 he has done well in the limited opportunities he got in the Indian colours.

Umesh suggested that it happened with him too but the team management has to take the call according to the team’s requirements.

“It’s part of your journey; it’s happened with me also. Sometimes you perform; sometimes you are sitting out of the team because of a management call. But, it was good for him (Kuldeep) that he came back and performed well. This is the team and the management call (to not pick him). Sometimes we have to go with the team requirements. You see the wicket and, after that, the management takes the call,” Umesh told broadcasters after the match.

Meanwhile, the veteran pacer produced a stellar performance on Day 1 of the second Test as he claimed four wickets to help India restrict Bangladesh to 227. Umesh was disciplined throughout the day as he hit the right line and length to get the better of hosts’ batters.

However, he suggested that the wicket has something for both pacers and spinners and the key to getting success there is to keep patience.

“It’s a 50-50 kind of wicket. It’s not fully for fast bowlers or spinners. Some of the balls are doing something, some are not. We have to keep patience. When I started bowling, the odd ball from kicking from back of a length, but if you are trying to bowl full, it’s not swinging or going anywhere,” he added.

