Fort police in Thiruvananthapuram has charged Ashwin, the son of former Kerala cricketer Jayamohan Thampi, on charges of murder under section 302 of IPC.
Thambi (64) was found dead at his house in Manaucad on Monday. The death happened on June 6.
Police reached the house on June 8 after his tenants had informed police that a strong stench coming out of the house. Postmortem reports said that he died of a deep wound on his forehead and police have taken his son, who works as a chef, into custody.
According to police, Ashwin regularly used his father's credit card and debit card and an altercation between the two ensued when Thampi asked for the cards to be returned.
Jayamohan played six Ranji Trophy matches for Kerala in the early 80s and had retired as the Deputy General Manager of erstwhile State Bank of Travancore
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Son Arrested For Murder of Former Kerala Ranji Trophy Player Jayamohan Thampi
Jayamohan Thambi (64) was found dead at his house in Manaucad on Monday. the death happened on June 6.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings