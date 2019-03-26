Son of a Farmer, Makarand Patil Slams Six Sixes in an Over

Loading...
Patil came out to bat at No. 8 and smashed 84 runs from 26 balls to help his team defeat Mahindra Logistics and clinch the title. He achieved this feat in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) banner tournament.
“Till I hit the fourth six, I didn’t think that I will score six sixes in that over. My teammates kept cheering, I could hear the loud noise when I hit the sixth six. I was over the moon. And later when I faced the seventh ball, I hit that too for a six. It’s a great feeling to be like a star for one day,” Patil told The Indian Express.
Life hasn't been easy for the Virar boy whose family relies on the income they generate from farming. Even Makarand helps his father on the farm and often ends up missing quite a few matches.
He revealed that his first goal is to break into the Mumbai side.
“People are still coming to meet me. They are greeting me. The feeling is good but life ahead will not be easy again. I will have to work harder than before. My first aim is to get in the reckoning for the Mumbai team in future,” the Sainath Club player said.
First Published: March 26, 2019, 6:56 PM IST