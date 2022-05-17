Sony Sports Network Launches ‘Non-Stop Cricket’ Campaign Featuring Smriti Mandhana And Pankaj Tripathi

Sony Sports Network, the premier destination for sports fans in India, has launched its new campaign for cricket that provides them a chance to celebrate India’s favorite game in 2022. The sports network launched the first of three films this week, which is a part of their campaign titled ‘Non-Stop cricket on Sony Sports Network’ on its sports channels and social media platforms.

For the first time, audiences will get to see one of India’s finest cricketers, Smriti Mandhana and Bollywood’s most talked-about actor, Pankaj Tripathi, come together to promote the non-stop cricketing action on the sports network. The campaign also emphasizes the cricket roster on the network with the apt tagline ‘AB CRICKET FANS KE PAAS HAI CELEBRATION KA BIG REASON, KYUNKI SONY PE DIKHEGA CRICKET KA FULL SEASON!’.

Sony Sports Network has a busy calendar coming up with 1800+ hours of live cricket action across their channels which includes bilateral Men’s and Women’s cricket series, international leagues, and more. The campaign stands out from other conventional cricket campaigns as for the first-time viewers will see one of India’s biggest women cricketers helming the campaign for all formats of Men’s and Women’s cricket.

The campaign film is an ode to the real fans of cricket, as it talks about eating, sleeping and breathing cricket. Shot at multiple locations and in different avatars, Smriti, the ace Indian cricketer is seen ‘serving’ non-stop cricket to ‘fan’ Pankaj Tripathi, indicating that he can look forward to multiple cricket series and tournaments that will be coming up on the sports network.

The film’s music, that has been composed and sung by Hanif Shaikh, has its own unique styling which truly captures the mood of the film and appeals to the fans to get lost in the world of cricket on the Sony Sports Network.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “We have taken a clutter breaking approach and used a leading woman cricketer to promote men’s cricket in a first of its kind campaign. Smriti Mandhana, the opening batter for Team India was a perfect choice to front our campaign, ‘Non-Stop cricket on Sony Sports Network’ and the films showcase and cement our position as the best destination for year-round quality cricketing action. With over 1800 hours of LIVE cricket, our fans will get to watch exciting matches that includes India Men’s and Women’s cricket series, International T20i leagues and more.”

Pankaj Tripathi, Versatile actor, and a Bollywood personality: “I am delighted to be a part of such an inclusive campaign by Sony Sports Network where Bollywood meets Cricket in an innovative manner. The campaign takes a clutter-breaking route with Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s top cricketers, promoting Men’s cricket among others from the non-stop cricket roster on their network.”

Smriti Mandhana, member of India Women’s Cricket Team: “I am really excited to be a part of the ‘Non-Stop cricket on Sony Sports Network’ campaign. The messaging is not only innovative but also progressive. It is a great association, and I am really looking forward to the cricketing season on Sony Sports Network.”

