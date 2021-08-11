Soon-to-parents Megan and Jess Schutt’s Pregnancy Photoshoot is All Things Love

Australian cricketer Megan Schutt is expecting her first child with her partner Jess Holyoake.The lovebirds went hiking recently where they clicked some dreamy photographs together. The Aussie bowler wanted to capture a couple of snaps before Jess started to waddle. On social media, Megan posted some of her favourites from the shoot to express her joy and excitement. The first image shows the much-in-love couple sharing a kiss as they hold a no. 3 ‘Schutt’ jersey. Megan is wearing a sweater and jeans while her pregnant wife looks lovely in a body-hugging dress. The following is a cute photo of tiny pink coloured shoes and the couple’s pet dog, Eddie in the background. The last one is a black and white portrait of Jess admiring her baby bump surrounded by a dense forest.

Among others, Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen and Indian batsman Mona Meshram shared lots of love and luck to the soon-to-be-parents. In May, Megan announced that she and Jess are set to welcome their first baby, due in November. The 28-year-old revealed that conceived through reciprocal IVF. Along with adorable photographs to break the happy news, Megan wrote, “Jess and I are excited to finally be able to spill the beans. Jess has the joy of carrying a mini me, lucky her, baby girl already being smothered by the cat.”

In June, Megan posted a sweet gender reveal by sharing the picture of a pretty cake.

The Australian pace bowler met Jess at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane. They exchanged wedding vows in 2019.

Megan and Jess discussed having a baby soon after they were married. Their options were limited as a same-sex couple and decided to go with Reciprocal IVF as they felt it was the “ultimate solution" for them. In this method, one partner donates eggs and the other receives the embryo.

One of the best right-armer in the world, Megan can find swing where no-one else can. She was last seen in action in the Australia Women’s tour of New Zealand. Schutt was last in action during Australia Women’s tour of New Zealand that comprised three T20Is and as many ODIs. The pacer took three wickets in the T20I series and seven in the ODI series. She became player of the match in the first ODI.

