SOP vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 Match, November 30, 10:30 AM IST

SOP vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 between Southern Punjab and Balochistan: Southern Punjab will be battling it out against Balochistan in the 19th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi on November 30, Tuesday at 10:30 AM IST.

Balochistan weren’t up to the mark in their last match of the tournament. The team faced a massive defeat at the hands of Sindh by an innings and 188 runs. The embarrassing loss has pushed Balochistan to the bottom of the points table. Adding to the misery, the team is yet to secure a victory in the league. They have lost one while their five matches ended in a tie.

Southern Punjab, on the other hand, have one victory and five draw games to their name from six league matches so far. Punjab’s only victory in the competition came against Northern by ten wickets. They are currently third in the standings with 74 points.

Ahead of the match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan; here is everything you need to know:

SOP vs BAL Telecast

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan game will not be broadcast in India.

SOP vs BAL Live Streaming

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan game will be live-streamed on PCB YouTube Channel.

SOP vs BAL Match Details

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan match is scheduled to be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi on November 30, Tuesday, at 10:30 AM IST.

SOP vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kashif Bhatti

Vice-captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for SOP vs BAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Bismillah Khan

Batters: Imran Butt, Imam-ul-Haq, Tayyab Tahir

Allrounders: Umaid Asif, Zia Ul Haq, Aamir Yamin

Bowlers: Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Ali Usman, Raza Ul Hasan

SOP vs BAL Probable XIs

Southern Punjab: Zia Ul Haq, Hassan Khan, Umar Siddiq, Ali Usman, Azam Khan, Imran Rafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Abbas (C), Zain Abbas, Tayyab Tahir, Aamir Yamin

Balochistan: Imran Butt (C), Yasir Shah, Abdul Bangalzai, Umaid Asif, Junaid Khan, Bismillah Khan, Raza Ul Hasan, Imam-ul-Haq, Raza Ul Hasan, Kashif Bhatti, Haris Sohail

