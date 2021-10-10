SOP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 match, October 10, 03:30 pm IST

SOP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: National T20 Cup 2021 table leaders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take on bottom-placed Southern Punjab in match 27 of the campaign. Pakhtunkhwa won their previous match against Sindh by seven wickets, with 12 deliveries to spare. Iftikhar Ahmed (55*) and Sahibzada Farhan (49*) played a crucial role in Pakhtunkhwa’s win.

While Pakhtunkhwa will be eager to consolidate their lead at the top, Southern Punjab will bring their A-game in order to secure a win and fight for a spot in the table. The clash will surely be exciting and one to look out for and fans here can check the SOP vs KHP Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

Ahead of today’s National T20 Cup 2021 match between Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; here is everything you need to know:

SOP vs KHP Telecast

The Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match will not be broadcasted in India.

SOP vs KHP Live Streaming

Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match will be live-streamed on FanCode App and Website.

SOP vs KHP Match Details

The National T20 Cup 2021 match between Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on Saturday, October 10, Sunday at 03:30 pm IST.

SOP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- M Rizwan

Vice-Captain- A Yamin

Suggested Playing XI for SOP vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: Sohaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Sahibzada Farhan

All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Hassan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Asif-Afridi

SOP vs KHP Probable XIs:

Southern Punjab Predicted Playing: Faisal Akram, Mohammad Imran, Zain Abbas, Hassan Khan, Naseem Shah (WK), Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood (C).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Predicted Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi, Adil Amin, Musadiq Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Iftikhar Ahmed.

