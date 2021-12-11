SOP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 match, December 12, 10:30 AM IST

SOP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 between Southern Punjab and Northern:Southern Punjab will be battling it out against Northern in the 27th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021. The game is scheduled to be played at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on December 12, Sunday at 10:30 AM IST.

Northern are undergoing a terrible form in the domestic tournament. The team is yet to secure a win as they lost two games while their four matches ended in a tie. Northern are coming into the encounter against Southern Punjab after getting hammered by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by four wickets. The team needs to rework their team and planto prolong their stay in the tournament.

Southern Punjab, on the other hand, have booked third place in the standings with one victory and one loss from six league matches. Southern suffered a massive defeat in their last match and that might have shaken their confidence. Central Punjab hammered Southern Punjab by an innings and 56 runs.

Ahead of the match between Southern Punjab and Northern; here is everything you need to know:

SOP vs NOR Telecast

Southern Punjab vs Northern game will not be broadcasted in India.

SOP vs NOR Live Streaming

Southern Punjab vs Northern game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

SOP vs NOR Match Details

Southern Punjab vs Northern match is scheduled to be played at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on December 12, Sunday at 10:30 AM IST.

SOP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Aamir Yamin

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Huraira

Suggested Playing XI for SOP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rohail Nazir

Batters: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Amin

All-rounders: Faizan Riaz, Zia Ul Haq, Aamir Yamin

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Ali Usman

SOP vs NOR Probable XIs:

Southern Punjab: Mohammad Abbas (C), Zain Abbas, Zia Ul Haq, Hassan Khan, Umar Siddiq, Ali Usman, Azam Khan, Imran Rafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Tayyab Tahir, Aamir Yamin

Northern: Mohammad Huraira, Muhammad Zaid, Umar Amin (c), Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Mubasir Khan, Raza Hasan, Athar Mahmood, Kashif Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Faizan Riaz

