SOP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match between Southern Punjab vs Sindh, October 8, 08:00 pm IST

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Southern Punjab and Sindh: In the 24th match of the National T20 Cup, Sindh will square off against Southern Punjab On Friday, October 8. The match between Sindh and Southern Punjab will take a place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and it will kick off at 08:00 pm (IST).

At present, Southern Punjab are placed at the bottom of the table. However, SOP are coming into this fixture after winning their last two games and they will look to continue their winning march against Sindh.

On the other hand, Sindh are placed at the fourth spot with eight points but back to back defeat in their previous two games have derailed SIN’s campaign. And, on Friday, when they take on SOP, they will look to go back to winning ways.

Ahead of today’s National T20 Cup match between Southern Punjab and Sindh; here is all you want to know:

SOP vs SIN Telecast

The match between Southern Punjab and Sindh will not be televised in India.

SOP vs SIN Live Streaming

The match between Southern Punjab and Sindh can be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

SOP vs SIN Match Details

The match between Southern Punjab and Sindh will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, October 8, at 08:00 pm IST.

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aamer Yamin

Vice-Captain: Sharjeel Khan

Suggested Playing XI for SOP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Khushdil Shah, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood

All Rounders: Aamer Yamin, Anwar Ali

Bowlers: Shahnawaz Dhani, Hassan Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

SOP vs SIN Probable XIs:

Southern Punjab Predicted Playing XI: Agha Salman, Azam Khan(wk), Khushdil Shah, Hassan Khan, Aamer Yamin(c), Mohammad Imran Randhawa/Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Naseem Shah, Zia-ul-Haq, Zeeshan Ashraf, Tayyab Tahir

Sindh Predicted Playing XI: Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c)(wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Khurram Manzoor

