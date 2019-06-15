Sophia Gardens ODI Records: Pace Likely to Dominate in South Africa, Afghanistan Clash

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff in Wales has hosted 27 ODIs making its debut in the Australia-New Zealand World Cup clash in 1999.
It has already hosted 3 matches in the 2019 World Cup – England’s 106-run win over Bangladesh the last of the lot. The same match witnessed the highest team score – 386 for 6 recorded by England and the highest individual score – Jason Roy’s 153 of 121 deliveries – at the venue.
Jason Roy with 407 runs in 5 innings at an average of 81.4 has the highest aggregate at the venue. He is followed by Jos Buttler who has scored 371 runs in 8 innings at an average of 74.2 at Cardiff.
India’s 133-runs win over England in 2014 is the largest victory margin (by runs) at the ground while New Zealand’s 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in World Cup 2019 the biggest in terms of number of wickets in hand.
Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 41 in just 21 deliveries against India in 2011 is the highest strike rate (195.23) innings (min. runs 30) at Cardiff.
There has only been one double-century partnership at the ground. Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah put together 224 against New Zealand in June 2017.
There have been 14 four-wicket hauls at Cardiff with Ravindra Jadeja’s 4-28 (in 7 overs) against England in 2014 the best bowling performance at the venue.
Liam Plunkett and Hasan Ali have been the two standout bowlers at Cardiff. While Plunkett has taken 12 wickets in 5 innings at 18.41 apiece at a strike rate of 20.3, Ali has bagged 10 in 3 innings at an average of 13.8 and strike rate of 18.
