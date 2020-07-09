Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 July, 2020

1ST INN

Spanga United CC *

97/8 (10.0)

Spanga United CC
v/s
Stockholm Tigers
Stockholm Tigers

Stockholm Tigers elected to field
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

35/1 (17.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Sophie Devine Confirmed as Permanent Captain of New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket on Thursday confirmed that Sophie Devine has been named as the permanent captain

IANS |July 9, 2020, 11:25 AM IST
Sophie Devine Confirmed as Permanent Captain of New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket on Thursday confirmed that Sophie Devine has been named as the permanent captain of the national side, with Amy Satterthwaite to take the role of vice-captain following her return from maternity leave.

Devine took on the White Ferns captaincy in an interim capacity last season, and her strong leadership led to her being offered the captaincy on a full-time basis, NZC said in a media release.

Satterthwaite returns to the side after maternity leave and will form a key part of the leadership group as the team work towards the World Cup 2021 hosted in New Zealand early next year.

"It's a huge honour and privilege to be awarded the White Ferns captaincy," said Devine.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time as captain over the past season. It was challenging results-wise at times, but I feel we are moving in the right direction as a team, both with our cricket and our team culture.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with Amy who has an exceptional cricketing brain and I feel we can form a strong leadership partnership in combination with a well-established leadership group."

Satterthwaite said being the New Zealand captain was a great privilege.

"I'm looking forward to returning to international cricket and doing my best to support Sophie and the team," said Satterthwaite.

Devine assumes the role of full-time captain immediately with the White Ferns preparing for split-squad training camps starting in Lincoln next week.

Head coach Bob Carter has been impressed with the way Devine has taken the captaincy in her stride over the past season.

"Sophie is a strong leader, she has her own style and knows what she wants from herself and the team," Carter said.

"It's a testament to her ability as a leader that her performance with the bat last summer went to a new level. She leads with her actions and the team responds well to her leadership style.

"Amy is on the comeback to cricket after giving birth and she is progressing really well. Having her experience, knowledge and leadership working alongside Sophie is only going to benefit the team."

Their first series after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced break will be a limited-overs tour of Australia in late September, where they are to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Amy Satterthwaitenew zealandnew zealand cricketNew Zealand womensophie devineWhite Fernswomen's cricket

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more