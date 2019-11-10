Sophie Devine Hits Five Sixes in a Row to Help Adelaide Strikers Win Over Melbourne Stars

New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine set the women’s Big Bash League alive on Sunday when she hit five sixes in the first innings batting for Adelaide Strikers against the Melbourne Stars.
The onslaught, which took Devine’s score from 55 off 51 balls to 85* from 56 balls was the differential in the end as the Strikers claimed a 17-run win. Eighteen year-old Madeline Penna was the bowler who suffered at Devine’s hands, as here figures of 3-17 off the first three overs that she had bowled completely evaporated.
The Strikers finished the innings on 164/4. In reply, despite losing captain Elyse Villani early for only 1 run, Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee resurrected the innings and were scoring at a fair clip that had them on course for victory.
Lee’s departure for 52 off 41 balls was the catalyst that the Strikers needed, and from there on, the Stars kept losing wickets at regular intervals. From 115/1, they could only manage 147/8 by the end of their 20 overs, and Devine chipped in with tidy bowling figures of 2/19 as well, capping off a day of all-round performances from her.
Renegades Cruise to Victory Over Hurricanes
Meanwhile, the Melbourne Renegades chased down a total of 109 against Hobart Hurricanes with 26 deliveries remaining to seal a comfortable win. Danni Wyatt (45*) and Tammy Beaumont (37) were the chief architects of the chase in which they lost just two wickets.
It was the Renegades’ bowlers who did the bulk of the damage in the first innings, however, and ensured that the batsmen didn’t have a mountain to climb in the second innings. Molly Strano was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/19 that broke the back of the Hurricanes batting line-up. Maitlan Brown (2/19) and Molineux (2/24) were the other wicket takers on the day.
Perth Scorchers Register Consecutive Wins
The Perth Scorchers benefitted from an all-round performance by Heather Graham as they edged Sydney Thunder by seven runs at the Karen Rolton Oval. The Scorchers defended a total of 151 against a Sydney Thunders side that has been in top form recently.
After the early losses of Amy Jones (6) and Meg Lanning (6), Natalie Sciver led the recovery with an aggressive 22-ball 37.
Sciver put up a 59-run stand with Georgia Redmayne (35), and after some late fireworks reached a total of 151.
In reply, Thunder made a good start, helped by a rapid 30 from opener Naomi Stalenberg.
Debutante Tahlia Wilson made a 39-ball 47 not out, also putting up a 57-run stand with Alex Blackwell (29) but their efforts were not enough to seal the victory. Thunders finished their innings on 144/6.
