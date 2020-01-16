Sophie Devine Made New Zealand Women Captain

New Zealand have named all-rounder Sophie Devine as captain of their women team in place of Amy Satterthwaite beginning with the series against South Africa which leads to the Women's T20 World Cup.
Satterthwaite is on a break after the birth of her first child, making way for 3-year-old Devine to don the top role.
"It's something that you sort of dream of, isn't it?" Devine said on Thursday (January 16) "I didn't think it would happen during my cricket career. I just want to continue to build on the fantastic work that both Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite have have bought into the side and really driving the culture behind the team.
"It's an exciting time for women's cricket in this country with the recently signed MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with NZC, a fresh direction with our new coach Bob Carter, and two ICC World Cups on the horizon. We've got a good mix of talent and experience in the group, and I'm looking forward to leaning on my fellow senior players to try and build on the good work done by Amy and Suzie Bates.
"We've been really disappointed with the last couple of World Cup performances. We've certainly got a lot of work to do; to win the World Cup and bring it home."
Devine has played 102 ODIs and 83 T20Is, scoring 4465 runs in all apart from picking up 149 wickets. She had a terrific Women's Big Bash League recently, where she scored 769 runs in 16 matches and picked 19 wickets for Adelaide Strikers.
"I'm very confident that Sophie is going to do a great job," New Zealand coach Bob Carter said. "Look at how great a player she is. Sophie's been an outstanding performer for the White Ferns for more than a decade now, and we feel she's ready to step up and lead this team. She has a sound understanding of the game and, most importantly, holds the respect of her fellow players. We believe the leadership can take her game to an even higher level."
New Zealand will play three ODIs and five T20Is against South Africa beginning with the first ODI in Auckland on January 25.
New Zealand Squad for South Africa series: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Rachel Priest (wk), Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson
Sophie Devine Made New Zealand Women Captain
