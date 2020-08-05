Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

139/2 (49.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Sophie Devine to Lead Perth Scorchers in WBBL 2020

New Zealand's Sophie Devine has joined Perth Scorchers and will lead the side in this year's edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

IANS |August 5, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
Sophie Devine to Lead Perth Scorchers in WBBL 2020

New Zealand's Sophie Devine has joined Perth Scorchers and will lead the side in this year's edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

The star allrounder joins the Scorchers following an imposing WBBL 5 campaign with the Adelaide Strikers that saw her smash 769 runs at an average of 76.90, thus becoming the player of the tournament.

Devine, who played for Western Australia in the Women's National Cricket League last season, said she was excited about returning to Perth for the upcoming WBBL season.

"It's a huge honour to be joining the Scorchers and leading the side this season, it's an exciting new challenge for me and the team as we build towards the WBBL finals.

"When the opportunity to play for Perth came up it was a pretty hard one to turn down, the Scorchers have a great history in the WBBL and BBL and I'm really looking forward to joining such a successful club," she added.

Devine led the White Ferns at the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year and was recently named full-time captain having enjoyed a prolific 18 months at international level.

ALSO READ: Meg Lanning Returns to Melbourne Stars Ahead of WBBL

A purple patch leading into the World Cup saw the New Zealand superstar become the first player to hit six consecutive 50-plus scores in T20 internationals, a run that included a blistering 105 from only 65 deliveries against South Africa.

Scorchers Women's head coach Shelley Nitschke said: "Sophie has proven herself as one of the best T20 players in the world, we are privileged to have her join the Perth Scorchers.

"A match-winner with both the bat and the ball, Sophie will be a great influence on the group as both a leader and role model.

"Sophie has been a dominant force in the WBBL since its inception and has over a decade of international experience, we're excited about the leadership she will provide both on and off the field in her role as team captain," she added.

The WBBL 6 is scheduled to begin on the weekend of October 17-18, highlighted by match between defending champions Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers. This season's three-match finals series is scheduled to be played from November 27-29 with times and a venue to be confirmed.

Perth Scorcherssophie devineWBBLWBBL 5Women's Big Bash League

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more