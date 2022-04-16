'Sorry Brevis': Why Ben Stokes Apologised to 'Baby AB' on Twitter?

Dewald Brevis continues to polish his reputation. On Saturday afternoon, the young Mumbai Indians batter entertained the crowd at the Brabourne Stadium with some exquisite strokeplay against Lucknow Super Giants, reminding everyone of the legendary AB de Villiers.

Brevis smashed 31 off 13 deliveries including six fours and a six but ended up being caught off a full toss delivery in the final over of the Powerplay. However, as soon as the 18-year-old was dismissed, England allrounder posted an apology to the youngster.

Sorry Brevis ‍♂️— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 16, 2022

Why you ask?

Well, commentator’s curse. Stokes seemingly was watching Brevis on his TV from his home and the star allrounder was quite impressed with his batting praising him on Twitter but soon after his tweet, LSG bowler Avesh Khan ended the South African’s innings.

Brevis = Player— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 16, 2022

Thanks to the remarkable resemblance in his shot making to that of De Villiers, Brevis has been nicknamed ‘Baby AB’. He caught everyone’s attention at the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup where he finished as the top run-getter and was given player of the tournament award for his superb show.

At the IPL 2022 mega auction, Mumbai Indians shelled out a whopping Rs 3 crore for the uncapped batter and in his previous two innings, Brevis has shown why he’s rated so highly. He smashed a blistering 49 against Punjab Kings that including hitting Rahul Chahar for four sixes in a row.

“I think lot of people know AB de Villiers, and I look upto him since I was a youngster and love the way he played and how he goes about his game," Brevis said on Star Sports.

He continued, “Then also Sachin Tendulkar, always idolised him because the way he plays and the way he lives about his motos and how he goes about the things in life. I also like Virat Kohli and as a bowler Shane Warne, I look upto him because I’m also a leg spinner so that’s why."

