- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
'Sorry to be Leaving in Such Trying Times', Simon Doull Bids Emotional Goodbye to India
IPL 2021 was suspended on Tuesday after 29 games as a number of players who were inside the bio-secure bubble tested positive.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
With season 2021 of the Indian Premier League suspended players, support staff, broadcast team members are all slowly leaving for their home. Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull took to Twitter to bid an emotional farewell to India as the country continues to battle with the second wave of the deadly coronavirus. The 51-year-old said he was sorry to be leaving India, a country that has given him so much over the years.
“Dear India, You have given me so much over so many years and I am sorry to be leaving you in such trying times. To those who are suffering my heart goes out to you and your families. Please do what you can to stay safe. Until next time take care. #india #cricket #love,” Doull tweeted.
IPL 2021 was suspended on Tuesday after 29 games as a number of players who were inside the bio-secure bubble tested positive. It all started on Monday when two Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive and their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore was rescheduled. Then later in the day three members of the CSK contingent also tested positive for the deadly virus. Then according to the IPL protocols, they had to isolate themselves.
With IPL bio-bubble not secure anymore, the BCCI and IPL’s governing council in an emergency meeting “unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect”.
“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” the BCCI said in its statement.
“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind,” it added.
On Wednesday it was reported by NDTV that players had possibly got infected at the airport terminals. “NDTV has learned two players and one team coach contracted COVID-19 while travelling through the airport terminus. Teams had demanded tarmac access from state governments, which was denied, thus risking the players. In UAE, there was no air travel,” it says.
