SOS vs LJU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Croatia T10 between Sir Oliver Split and Ljubljana, October 14, 12:30 pm IST

SOS vs LJU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Croatia T10 Match between Sir Oliver Split vs Ljubljana: In the 13th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Croatia, the Sir Oliver Split team will play against Ljubljana on Thursday, October 14. The match between Sir Oliver Split and Ljubljana is scheduled to be played at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground and it will kick off at 12:30 pm (IST). The two teams are also set to face each other in the reverse fixture on the same day and the second game between them will begin at 4:30 pm (IST).

The Sir Oliver Split outfit lost their previous two games by seven and five wickets respectively at the hands of Zagreb Sokol and they will aim to go back to winning ways by this match. Ljubljana played their last ECA T10 Croatia match against Split India Brodosplit.

Ahead of today’s ECS T10 Croatia match between Sir Oliver Split and Ljubljana; here are all the details you should know:

SOS vs LJU Telecast

The ECS Croatia T10 match between Sir Oliver Split and Ljubljana is not being broadcasted in India.

SOS vs LJU Live Streaming

The live-streaming of Sir Oliver Split and Ljubljana match is available on the FanCode app.

SOS vs LJU Match Details

The ECS Croatia T10 match between SOS vs LJU will be played on Thursday, October 14 in Croatia, Zagreb. The match between SOS vs LJU will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

SOS vs LJU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Izaz Ali

Vice-Captain: Sam Houghton

Suggested Playing XI for SOS vs LJU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Houghton

Batters: Shoaib Siddiqui, Awais Ikram, Nikola Davidovic, MD Masum

All-rounders: Izaz Ali, Pavel Florin, Rahman Ademi,

Bowlers: Tomaz Pazlar, Jovan Reb, Nikola Stanojevic,

SOS vs LJU Probable XIs:

Sir Oliver Split Predicted Playing XI: Sam Houghton (WK), MD Masum, Josip Jukic, Pavel Florin, Rahman Ademi, Jovan Reb, Nikola Davidovic (C), Drazan Jakolis, Nikola Stanojevic, David Skinner, Sandeep Soni

Ljubljana Predicted Playing XI: Dinesh Matla, Waqar Khan (WK), Shoaib Siddiqui, Nilesh Ujawe (C), Shahid Arshad, Mirwais Shinwari, Rizwan Zahoor, Ayush Pandey, Awais Ikram, Izaz Ali, Tomaz Pazlar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here