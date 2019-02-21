Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Soumya Sarkar Included in Test Squad for New Zealand Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 21, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
Soumya Sarkar Included in Test Squad for New Zealand Series

Image: Twitter

Loading...
Bangladesh have included Soumya Sarkar in the 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand as the visitors sweat on the fitness of Mohammad Mithun and wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim, both of whom are nursing niggles.

While Mithun suffered a hamstring injury in the recently concluded ODI series, Rahim is down with a finger injury. Both players are, however, expected to be fit for before the start of the first Test.

Sarkar, who was initially dropped from the Test squad after poor outings in the series against the West Indies at home where he could only manage 30 runs in two Tests has been brought back keeping in mind Shakib Al Hasan's injury.

The experienced all-rounder suffered a finger injury during the final of the Bangladesh Premier League between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on February 8 and was subsequently ruled out for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

It was later revealed that Shakib will take at least three weeks to recover which effectively ruled him out of the first Test against New Zealand that gets underway on February 28 in Hamilton. The Bangladesh Cricket Board though are confident of the all-rounder's recovery before the second Test.

Squad: Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Soumya Sarkar
bangladeshnew zealandnew zealand vs bangladeshsarkarSoumya Sarkar
First Published: February 21, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...