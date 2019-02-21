Soumya Sarkar Included in Test Squad for New Zealand Series

Loading...
While Mithun suffered a hamstring injury in the recently concluded ODI series, Rahim is down with a finger injury. Both players are, however, expected to be fit for before the start of the first Test.
Sarkar, who was initially dropped from the Test squad after poor outings in the series against the West Indies at home where he could only manage 30 runs in two Tests has been brought back keeping in mind Shakib Al Hasan's injury.
The experienced all-rounder suffered a finger injury during the final of the Bangladesh Premier League between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on February 8 and was subsequently ruled out for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.
It was later revealed that Shakib will take at least three weeks to recover which effectively ruled him out of the first Test against New Zealand that gets underway on February 28 in Hamilton. The Bangladesh Cricket Board though are confident of the all-rounder's recovery before the second Test.
Squad: Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Soumya Sarkar
First Published: February 21, 2019, 5:56 PM IST