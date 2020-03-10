Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra *

384/8 (160.0)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal

Toss won by Saurashtra (decided to bat)
Live

ROAD SAFETY T20 WORLD SERIES, 2020 Match 3, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 10 March, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan Legends *

62/3 (10.3)

Sri Lankan Legends
v/s
Indian Legends
Indian Legends

Indian Legends beat Sri Lankan Legends by 5 wickets

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

11 Mar, 202017:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

Soumya Sarkar & Liton Das Help Bangladesh Crush Zimbabwe in First T20I

Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das struck half-centuries as Bangladesh crushed Zimbabwe by 48 runs in the first T20I of a two-match series in Dhaka on Monday.

AFP |March 10, 2020, 9:06 AM IST
Soumya Sarkar & Liton Das Help Bangladesh Crush Zimbabwe in First T20I

Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das struck half-centuries as Bangladesh crushed Zimbabwe by 48 runs in the first Twenty20 international of a two-match series in Dhaka on Monday.

Soumya hit an unbeaten 62 off 32 balls, his second Twenty20 half-century and a career best, after an in-form Liton made 59 off 39 balls to guide Bangladesh 200-3 in the 20 overs.

The visitors were never up to the task when replying to the handy score and were bowled out for 152 runs in 19 overs to suffer their biggest Twenty20 defeat against Bangladesh.

Leg-spinner Aminul Islam grabbed three wickets for 34 runs and Mustafizur Rahman finished with 3-32. The other new-ball bowlers rattled Zimbabwe in the opening batting Powerplay to reduce the tourists to 3-37.

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was top scorer for Zimbabwe with 28 before Aminul forced him to give a catch to Liton at long-off.

Aminul took the wicket of Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams (20) from the next ball to break the back bone of the batting line-up.

Richmond Mutumbami and Doland Tiripano also made 20 runs each. Carl Mumba provided late blitz with 25 off 16 balls but could only delay the inevitable.

Liton earlier set the platform for Bangladesh's highest-ever Twenty20 score against Zimbabwe with a 92-run opening stand with Tamim Iqbal, who made 41 off 33 balls.

Teenage debutant Wesley Madhevere dismissed Tamim to break the stand and Sikandar Raza trapped Liton leg before to end his superb innings, which featured five fours and three sixes.

Soumya took the charge to ensure Bangladesh surpassed their previous highest score of 175 runs against Zimbabwe.

He struck four fours and five sixes, including two in the last two balls of the innings off Chris Mpofu to lift Bangladesh to 200.

"It was pleasing to see how the batters performed. Tamim and Liton gave us the start we wanted, and Soumya finished off really well," said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad.

Zimbabwe captain Williams lamented their performance.

"We missed our length with the ball, and partnerships at the top were required and that let us down," he said.

The second and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Wednesday.

1st T20IbangladeshdhakaLiton DasSoumya SarkarZimbabwe

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more