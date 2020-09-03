Sourav Ganguly Always Had Good Things to Say About MS Dhoni, Wanted Him for 2004 Pak Tour: John Wright
As India skipper, Sourav Ganguly was very keen to have Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the national team for the historic tour of Pakistan in 2004, but the dashing wicket-keeper-batsman missed the bus by the skin of his teeth, John Wright, who was India coach at the time, has disclosed.
Sourav Ganguly Always Had Good Things to Say About MS Dhoni, Wanted Him for 2004 Pak Tour: John Wright
As India skipper, Sourav Ganguly was very keen to have Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the national team for the historic tour of Pakistan in 2004, but the dashing wicket-keeper-batsman missed the bus by the skin of his teeth, John Wright, who was India coach at the time, has disclosed.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings