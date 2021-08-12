Sourav Ganguly and Geoffrey Boycott Reunite at Lord's During India vs England Test, Twitter Goes Wild

‘Prince of Calcutta’ for any Indian cricket fan, this particular reminds them of Sourav Ganguly’s hey days and Geoffrey Boycott’s rave about the stylish left-handed batsman in his typical Yorkshire accent. On Thursday at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, these two iconic duo reunited during India’s second Test match against England. Boycott and Ganguly were seen having a lengthy discussion in the stands on the first day of the Test match. Sourav Ganguly, who is now the president of the BCCI was in attendance along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, vice-president Rajiv Shukla, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison. Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona was also seen sitting at the VIP box.

Sourav Ganguly fans and Inidan cricket fans were over the moon seeing the two together again, here’s how they reacted:

Grew up hearing Geoffrey Boycott call Sourav Ganguly - “The Prince of Calcutta”.Awesome to see them in one frame and that too at Lord’s! pic.twitter.com/hU7li15NWv — Arjun Menon (@ArjunMenon88) August 12, 2021

Boycs in the comm box was awesome! Grew up listening to him rave on and on about Sourav and rightly so! #princeofcalcutta https://t.co/E1Af1juzH4— Sahil (@Im_SVee) August 12, 2021

Geoff Boycott having a chat with the “Prince of Calcutta" #ENGvsIND— Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) August 12, 2021

Saurav and Geoffrey together.. Reminds of good ol days of Geoffrey cheering for the Prince of Calcutta #goodtimes— Gups (@gupschaney) August 12, 2021

Sourav Ganguly with Geoffrey Boycott, who interesting gave Dada the title of the ‘Prince of Calcutta’. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bB9arAq33i— ४ (@AwaaraHoon) August 12, 2021

Powered by 83 from opener Rohit Sharma and an unbeaten half-century from K.L. Rahul (batting 55), India moved to 157 for two at tea on the first day of the second Test against England at Lord’s on Thursday.

England bowlers struggled to take wickets after putting India into bat as the visitors reached 46 without loss in the rain-curtailed first session.

Indian openers survived tight bowling from James Anderson and Ollie Robinson before opening up against a wayward Sam Curran.

Both Rahul and Sharma put on a century partnership before Anderson bowled the latter for 83. This was Sharma’s highest score overseas.

England’s seasoned pacer then removed Cheteshwar Pujara, having him caught in slips, for nine.

(With IANS Inputs)

