Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 4, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 18 October, 2019

2ND INN

United Arab Emirates

108/9 (20.0)

United Arab Emirates
v/s
Oman
Oman*

109/3 (18.2)

Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

live
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 5: BER VS PNG

upcoming
BER BER
PNG PNG

Dubai ICCA

19 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 6: KEN VS SCO

upcoming
KEN KEN
SCO SCO

Dubai ICCA

19 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 7: JER VS NIG

upcoming
JER JER
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

19 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President Can Bring About Improvements: Wriddhiman Saha

Saha has seen him in the Bengal dressing room and believed Ganguly as BCCI chief will be an added "plus point" to the cricketers.

PTI |October 18, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President Can Bring About Improvements: Wriddhiman Saha

Former captain Sourav Ganguly can bring about a lot of improvements in Indian cricket as BCCI president, national team wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha said on Friday.

Saha has seen him in the Bengal dressing room and believed Ganguly as BCCI chief will be an added "plus point" to the cricketers.

After being nominated as the sole candidate to become the BCCI president, Ganguly made it clear that his priority would be to uplift the first class cricketers.

"He is aware of player's demands and knows what goes on between them. It will be an added plus to the team and individual players," Saha, who was a member of the Ganguly-led Vijay Hazare Trophy Bengal team in 2012, said.

"I hope players will immensely benefit after Dadi (Ganguly) takes up the new role, especially under the circumstances. He has represented the country for a long time and then went on to dominate Indian cricket first as a player then captain.

"He can bring about a lot of improvements as he knows the game inside out. If something is not happening, Dadi can make it happen," Saha said.

The BCCI president-elect recently said he would talk to the Indian selectors and skipper Virat Kohli, seeking clarity on the future of M S Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical since India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand.

Asked about his opinion on Dhoni, Saha said: "It's Dhoni bhai's individual decision. He has played for a long time and he knows it well when and what to do."

bccisourav gangulyWriddhiman Saha

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

PNG v BER
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

SCO v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

NIG v JER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more