Sourav Ganguly Attended IPL Governing Council Meeting From Hospital: Report

Sourav Ganguly was 'not available on video, but was there on an audio call from his hospital bed for the duration of the meeting'.

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack, was discharged from Woodlands hospital on Thursday, reportedly attended the IPL Governing Council Meeting on Tuesday via a video call from his hospital bed.

A report in India Today claims that Ganguly was 'not available on video, but was there on an audio call from his hospital bed for the duration of the meeting'. Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday last week, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

After being discharged from Woodlands hospital Ganguly thanked the doctors for the treatment and said he is 'absolutely fine'. "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," Ganguly said as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, the IPL's governing council decided that the eight franchises will be allowed to submit the names of their retained players by January 21, the league's chairman Brijesh Patel said on Thursday. Patel and members of the IPL GC recently had a virtual meeting earlier this week where the planning and preparations of the next IPL was discussed at length. "We will have the players' retention till January 21 and the trading window for the franchises closes on February 4," Patel, the former India Test batsman told PTI while informing that the date of the auction is yet to be finalised.

It is expected that the mini-auction that is supposed to be held this year for the existing eight teams will be held in the second or third week of February. The eight IPL teams enjoy a players' purse of Rs 85 crore and Patel said that there will be "no increase of purse" for the 2021 auction.

It is expected that Chennai Super Kings, one team that only had Rs 15 lakh left after the last auction, would release at least two big salaried players in Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla and increase their purse. Mumbai Indians will probably retain most of its players as it's a very set team and may release a few players here and there to increase their purse from Rs 1.95 crore.

Rajasthan Royals have the maximum purse of Rs 14.75 crore, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 10.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 9 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 8.5 crore) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 6.4 crore).