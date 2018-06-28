Sourav Ganguly Back in the Box for India-England Series

.@SGanguly99's shirt-off waving moment from the balcony of Lord’s has remained etched in the memories of fans to date, hasn't it? #KyaHogaIssBaar when @imVkohli's men will tour England?



Here is the promo see it yourself 👉 https://t.co/OT5SZM4IbY #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/AwTdNWowtl