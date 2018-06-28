Sourav Ganguly Back in the Box for India-England Series

Virat Kohli and his troops are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests in a two-month long tour and Ganguly will be seen in action off the field, donning the commentator's hat.
"The conditions in England have proven to be tough for many Indian teams in the past. However, with the fantastic form of the team this year, I think we are in for a closely contested series. I have a lot of fond memories of playing in England and I can’t wait to share my thoughts and engage with cricket fans throughout the tour," Ganguly was quoted as saying by the official broadcasters.
.@SGanguly99's shirt-off waving moment from the balcony of Lord’s has remained etched in the memories of fans to date, hasn't it? #KyaHogaIssBaar when @imVkohli's men will tour England?— SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) June 25, 2018
Here is the promo see it yourself 👉 https://t.co/OT5SZM4IbY #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/AwTdNWowtl
Apart from Ganguly, former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Ashish Nehra, Sanjay Manjrekar and Graeme Swann will also be on commentary duty during this series.
India open their campaign against England with a T20I in Manchester on July 3.
england vs india 2018GangulyIndia vs Englandindia vs england 2018Off The Fieldsourav gangulyvirat kohli
First Published: June 28, 2018, 1:37 PM IST