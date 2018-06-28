Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sourav Ganguly Back in the Box for India-England Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 28, 2018, 1:40 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly Back in the Box for India-England Series

File image of Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Legendary India skipper Sourav Ganguly is all set to return into the commentary box as he has been roped in by the official broadcasters for India's forthcoming tour of England, starting July 3.

Virat Kohli and his troops are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests in a two-month long tour and Ganguly will be seen in action off the field, donning the commentator's hat.

"The conditions in England have proven to be tough for many Indian teams in the past. However, with the fantastic form of the team this year, I think we are in for a closely contested series. I have a lot of fond memories of playing in England and I can’t wait to share my thoughts and engage with cricket fans throughout the tour," Ganguly was quoted as saying by the official broadcasters.




Apart from Ganguly, former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Ashish Nehra, Sanjay Manjrekar and Graeme Swann will also be on commentary duty during this series.

India open their campaign against England with a T20I in Manchester on July 3.

First Published: June 28, 2018, 1:37 PM IST

