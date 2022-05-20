‘Sourav Ganguly Backed Players In Highs-Lows, Doubt Virat Kohli Did That,’ Says Virender Sehwag

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag recently took a dig at Virat Kohli’s captaincy. Kohli took on the reins of the Indian cricket team from MS Dhoni. Under his leadership, India’s Test team reached greater heights, and the country had its best-ever pace attack, which even today dominates world cricket. Despite all the feathers in his hat, the former Indian skipper could not lift an ICC trophy. While speaking on Sports18’s show Home of Heroes, Sehwag drew a comparison between the former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who is currently the BCCI president, and Kohli. The former right-hander opined that even though statistically, Kohli as captain may remain among the best, still, he could not build a team the way Ganguly did.

“Sourav Ganguly built a new team, brought in new players and backed them through their highs and lows,” Sehwag said, further adding, “I doubt if Kohli did that in his tenure”, Cricket Addictor reported. The former cricketer stated that according to him the number 1 captain is the one who builds a team and gives confidence to his players. He further alleged that Kohli did back some players, but there were some who didn’t get his support.

Ganguly and Kohli shaped two different Indian teams in their own unique ways, however, the desire to take Indian cricket to greater heights remained common. If we look at the statistics, Ganguly led India in 49 Tests in his close to five years at the helm, and he had a win percentage of 42.85. Of the 49 Tests, the team, under his captaincy, registered 21 wins, 15 draws, and 13 defeats. While Kohli is India’s most successful Test captain and he has also led the country in the most number of red-ball games. His win percentage is 58.82 in the 68 Tests that he led India during his tenure. Under his captaincy, India triumphed in 40 matches, faced defeat in 17 and 11 matches ended in a draw. While both the skippers contributed to making the Indian cricket team dominate world cricket, it is unfair to draw comparisons.

