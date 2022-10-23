Sourav Ganguly Backtracks from Contesting CAB President's Post, Nominates Elder Brother Instead

In a last moment development, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly decided to skip contesting for the post of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, and instead, nominated his elder brother, Snehasis Ganguly, who represented Bengal in Ranji Trophy and is currently in the outgoing board.

Sunday was the last day for filing the nomination for contesting for different posts for the CAB. On Sunday afternoon when Sourav Ganguly reached the CAB office, it was perceived he had come to file his nomination. However, later it became clear that his elder brother will be contesting instead.

On October 15, Sourav Ganguly himself made an announcement to the media persons that he will be contesting for the CAB president’s chair. However, after he changed his decision at the last moment, it is yet to be ascertained why he did that. This means that Sourav Ganguly for the time being will not be associated with any form of cricket administration and everyone is keen now on what will be his next course of action.

Since the time he was denied a second term for the post of BCCI president there had been constant political brick-batting on this issue.

On one hand, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee termed this development a conspiracy.

“When Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah, could continue as the BCCI Secretary, what was the harm in allowing a second term to the former Indian cricket team captain as the board’s president,” she said.

On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari came out with his counter demanding the appointment of Ganguly as the brand ambassador of West Bengal, replacing Bollywood megastar, Shah Rukh Khan.

He also said that the Chief Minister’s comments that Ganguly is the pride of West Bengal was a reflection of her late realisation on this count. “Otherwise, she would have made Ganguly the state’s brand ambassador long back,” Adhikari said.

