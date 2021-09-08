Sourav Ganguly Claims Indian Cricket Team 'Far Ahead Than The Rest'; Michael Vaughan Replies

Indian cricket team is drawing praises from all around after they registered a spectacular win against England on Monday. India won by 157 runs at the Kennington Oval in the fourth Test, and took a crucial lead of 2-1 in the five-match series.

With 10 wickets remaining, England had to score 291 runs to win the fourth test on the final day. The contest looked advancing towards an England win and then a draw. However, the tourists produced an exceptional display of skill with their pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, running through the hosts. Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns put on 100 run partnership for the opening wicket to put the English side in command, but the middle order failed to build on it and collapsed.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s strategy to shuffle the bowlers smartly resulted in England bowled out for 210 runs in the fourth innings. Except for Mohammed Siraj, all Indian bowlers scalped wickets in the final innings.

Along with Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is also the BCCI president, praised the team for the performance.

Stating that the current bunch of Indian players knows the art of absorbing pressure, Ganguly wrote on Twitter, “Indian cricket is far ahead then (sic) the rest.”

Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..indian cricket is far ahead then the rest @BCCI— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 6, 2021

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan reacted to Ganguly’s tweet. While he agreed that India is a great team in Test cricket but claims that the same is not the case in the limited-overs format.

In Test cricket .. not White ball cricket 👍 https://t.co/t5M3HQTB1c— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

Earlier in a tweet, Vaughan had accepted that ‘Team India is better when it really matters.’ He wrote, “Sometimes you have to accept that a Team is better than you when the pressure is on, India are better when it really matters.”

Sometimes you have to accept that a Team is better than you when the pressure is on … India are better when it really matters … #Fact #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

The win at the Oval was India’s second win at the venue after 50 years. The final and fifth Test match is slated to commence from September 10 in Manchester.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here