Sourav Ganguly Clarifies Not Resigned as BCCI President; Set to Launch Worldwide Educational App

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly clarified that he is set to launch a worldwide education to end speculations surrounding his tweet earlier in the day where he mention that he is planning to do something which is supposed to help a lot of people. Ganguly’s cryptic tweet led to several speculations as many reports suggested that he is set to join politics while some stated that he has resigned from the BCCI president’s position.

Ganguly has now clarified that he has not resigned from the post.

“I have not resigned: I am launching a new education app worldwide. There is no resignation, nothing,” Ganguly told News9.

Earlier in the day, the former India captain posted a note on social media where he asked for support from everyone for his new venture.

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life,” he wrote.



The tweet went viral as several fans felt that Ganguly has stepped down as BCCI president. However, Jay Shah rubbished the reports and said that all rumours are factually incorrect.

“The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket,” the BCCI secretary told ANI.

Ganguly was elected as the 39th president of the BCCI in 2019 and still has four months left in his three-year tenure. Before taking over the charge at BCCI, the legendary cricketer was the President of Cricket Association of Bengal.

