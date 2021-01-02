Sourav Ganguly Suffers Mild Cardiac Arrest, Mamata Banerjee Wishes for Speedy Recovery

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Saturday.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Saturday. While it is still not clear what the exact issue is with Ganguly, early reports suggest that he has suffered a cardiac arrest and will undergo angioplasty in the evening.

Oh God, getting this terrible news of Sourav Ganguly being admitted in a hospital and getting an angioplasty done. @SGanguly99 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 2, 2021

He felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That’s when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. @SGanguly99 get well soon. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 2, 2021

Among host of high-profile names, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too tweeted for his speedy recover.

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Ganguly had fainted when he was working out on Saturday. He also experienced chest pain. Reports further suggest that he is stable though and should be able to stage a speedy recovery. For now, he has undergone cardiac tests at the hospital including EEG and ECG.

He had on Wednesday visited the Eden Gardens and also discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with CAB president Avishek Dalmiya. Earlier, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls. He had clarified that he had gone to meet the governor upon his invitation.