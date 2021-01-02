CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Sourav Ganguly Suffers Mild Cardiac Arrest, Mamata Banerjee Wishes for Speedy Recovery

Sourav Ganguly Suffers Mild Cardiac Arrest, Mamata Banerjee Wishes for Speedy Recovery

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Saturday.

Sourav Ganguly Suffers Mild Cardiac Arrest, Mamata Banerjee Wishes for Speedy Recovery

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Saturday. While it is still not clear what the exact issue is with Ganguly, early reports suggest that he has suffered a cardiac arrest and will undergo angioplasty in the evening.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: BCCI Probes Bio-security Breach by India Cricketers - Report

Among host of high-profile names, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too tweeted for his speedy recover.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Rohit Sharma Makes Long-anticipated Return to Nets Ahead of Sydney Test

Ganguly had fainted when he was working out on Saturday. He also experienced chest pain. Reports further suggest that he is stable though and should be able to stage a speedy recovery. For now, he has undergone cardiac tests at the hospital including EEG and ECG.

He had on Wednesday visited the Eden Gardens and also discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with CAB president Avishek Dalmiya. Earlier, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls. He had clarified that he had gone to meet the governor upon his invitation.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches