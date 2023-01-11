Sourav Ganguly Confirms 'Rishabh Pant Will Not be Available For IPL 2023'

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL 2023 as he recovers from a horrific card accident that left him with multiple injuries. Pant was airlifted to a Mumbai hospital last week from Dehradun before undergoing surgery on his knee.

Pant leads Delhi Capitals in IPL with reports emerging that in the event of the wicketkeeper-batter missing the upcoming season, they may turn to Australian David Warner to take up the captain’s role.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with Delhi Capitals. It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals," Ganguly was quoted as saying by Sports Today.

Pant is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital and reportedly, his ligament injury could take three-four months to heal. IPL 2023 is expected to start in the last week of March.

Meanwhile, Ganguly will expected to join DC as their Director of Cricketer after stepping down as BCCI president last year.

The 25-year-old Pant was driving on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when his car collided with a divider on December 30. He was pulled out of the vehicle in time before it caught fire.

After emergency care at a local facility, he was shifted to a private hospital in Dehradun before the BCCI decided to airlift him to Mumbai to continue his treatment.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," the BCCI said in a statement last week.

