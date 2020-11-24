Sourav Ganguly Considers Virender Sehwag’s Viru ki Baithak a Big Reason Behind Popularity of IPL 2020

Post retirement, Virender Sehwag is seen sharing expert comments on cricket on shows and winning the internet with his quirky tweets. Another component of his overwhelming popularity is his social media show Viru ki Baithak.

The show reached new heights during the last IPL 2020 season. Sehwag would analyse every game and give his opinions on the team stats, captain calls and crucial game-changing moments. Now, the show has received probably the highest imaginable praise from his Sehwag’s former Indian captain and current BCCI chief, Sourav Ganguly.

Taking to his social media handle, Sourav said that Viru ki Baithak was one of the reasons behind the Indian Premier League being such a blockbuster tournament this year.

Sehwag had shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account on Saturday. The photo featured Viru donning a red tiger print shirt over jeans and sunglasses as he seems to be in a jolly mood. The caption was also reflective of his ‘bindass’ ideology. It read, “When nothing goes right, go left #virukafunda #chill #life”

Sourav, fondly known as Dada in the cricket world, left a comment under this post. He not only praised the style and look of the former destructive opener, but also appreciated his show.

He wrote, “Kya baat hai Veeru… [You are] looking fit and handsome… one of the reasons of IPL ratings so high was becoz of Veeru ka baithak.”

IPL 2020 was a massive hit in spite of being held in the UAE amidst a pandemic. Record number of people tuned in to watch the T20 matches and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was able to safely stage the tournament. The staff as well as players were put in a safe bio bubble so as to steer clear of spreading the novel coronavirus.

With the India tour of Australia set to start, we can expect Viru ki Baithak to return with more anecdotes and fun.

