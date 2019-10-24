Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sourav Ganguly Could Cut Tenure of MSK Prasad-led Selection Committee

The selection committee, headed by MSK Prasad, is nowhere close to completing its tenure as per the new BCCI constitution but new Board President Sourav Ganguly will decide whether the panel completes the mandated five years in office.

The selectors' term was four years according to the old constitution but the amended constitution, which has come into effect now, has a provision of a maximum of five-year term.

The clause 26(3) of the new constitution states: "No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee for a total of five years shall be eligible to be a member of any cricket committee."

Prasad (south zone) and Gagan Khoda (central zone) were appointed at the 2015 BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) and technically their term would end in September, 2020 as per the new constitution.

On the other hand, Jatin Paranjpe (East zone), Sarandeep Singh (North zone) and Devang Gandhi (east zone) have two years left as they started in 2016.

The matter is expected to be discussed during BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's meeting with the selectors.

There is a clause in the selectors' contract that states that a renewal is required at every AGM. Since there were no AGMs in 2017 and 18 due to the Board being governed by Committee of Administrators, the panel continued.

Ganguly has indicated that Prasad and Khoda are set to be replaced while Paranjpe, Gandhi and Sarandeep have a year left.

It is believed that Ganguly's statement was based on the old constitution which had provision of a four-year tenure -- three straight years and the final year subject to extension.

"Still the president can keep three, replace two or even ask the Cricket Advisory Committee to pick five new members as a part of complete overhaul," a senior BCCI member told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"I hope the concerned people apprise the president that all the selectors as per new rule, have some part of their tenure left," he said.

The selection committee will be appointed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which will be picked during the upcoming AGM of the newly-elected Board.

