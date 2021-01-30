CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Sourav Ganguly Doing Well, Vital Parameters Stable: Apollo Hospital

Sourav Ganguly Doing Well, Vital Parameters Stable: Apollo Hospital

Ganguly, 48, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after he reported of chest pain.

  • IANS
  • Updated: January 30, 2021, 7:15 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly Doing Well, Vital Parameters Stable: Apollo Hospital

Former India captain and current Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is stable after being examined on Saturday, the Apollo Hospital here confirmed."Mr Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty at Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, Kolkata on January 28, 2021, has been examined by Dr Aftab Khan today. He is doing well and all his vital parameters are stable," said a statement from the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata on Saturday.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly's Health Condition Stable, Had a Good Sleep on Thursday Night

Ganguly underwent a second angioplasty on Thursday at the hospital.According to the doctors, two more stents were implanted on Ganguly to clear his clogged coronary arteries.An earlier statement, issued by the Apollo Hospital authorities on Thursday, said that Aftab Khan and a team comprising Ashwin Mehta, Devi Shetty, Ajit Desai, Saroj Mandal and Saptarshi Basu successfully performed the angioplasty on Ganguly, and placed two stents.

The former India skipper had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym earlier this month and was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital on January 2. Ganguly had undergone an angioplasty and other related tests then before being discharged from the hospital on January 7.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches