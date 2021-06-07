Sourav Ganguly Drives Racing Car In Dubai, Deletes Post After Getting Flak From Fans

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) President Sourav Ganguly is in Dubai to hold meetings with different stakeholders regarding the remaining 31 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and ICC T20 World Cup. On Saturday, he managed to get some time off from his schedule and drove a racing car.

Ganguly sharing a photo posted, “did the racing car today…..it can generate unbelievable heat.” However, he later deleted the post.

According to media reports, the former Indian cricketer visited the Dubai Autodrome in Dubai Motor City to enjoy a drive. He had posted a picture of himself in a red racing driver suit while holding a helmet in his hand. However, Ganguly soon deleted the post, as he was apparently trolled and got flak from social media users.

The Instagram users asked the legend to “do something sensible for society” instead of “foolish acts in pandemic”, and many also asked him to take care of his health as he suffered a heart attack in January this year.

Recently, he underwent angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries. Upon reaching Dubai, the BCCI President posted a picture saying, “Dubai has set me free….from lockdowns.”

On June 1, Ganguly and Board Secretary Jay Shah had a virtual meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The BCCI sought a month’s time for the preparations for the ICC T 20 World Cup. The ICC then gave the board time till June 28 to decide whether it would host the tournament amid threats posed by COVID-19.

Ganguly is in the UAE to finalise plans of holding the remainder of IPL 2021 and also the possibilities of hosting the ICC T20 World Cup there. IPL 2020 was held in the UAE without any hindrance amidst the spread of COVID-19 globally.

